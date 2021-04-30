Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $501,000 Investment in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in IBEX by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.74 million and a PE ratio of 27.37. IBEX Limited has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBEX Limited will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

