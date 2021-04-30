Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, a growth of 125.5% from the March 31st total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JQC remained flat at $$6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 684,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $6.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0638 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 10,000 shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

