Nwam LLC Buys New Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 83.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after buying an additional 343,120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

