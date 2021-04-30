Nwam LLC Purchases New Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $72.01 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,577,774.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,515,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,224,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

