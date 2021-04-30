Nwam LLC Takes $201,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $250,880.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,050,633 shares of company stock worth $127,668,779. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.