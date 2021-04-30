Nwam LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:VGM opened at $13.72 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

