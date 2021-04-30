NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.32.

NXPI traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.51. 3,576,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

