NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.32.

NXPI traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.51. 3,576,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit