Oak Asset Management LLC Buys 2,034 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Target makes up about 2.7% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.34. 41,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,740. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.