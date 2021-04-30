Oak Asset Management LLC Buys 28,925 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 204.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,696,711. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

