Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

OSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.54.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $61.77 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,677,839 shares of company stock worth $417,394,797 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,721,000 after purchasing an additional 145,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 61,852 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after acquiring an additional 883,730 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

