OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

