Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,200 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the March 31st total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,208. The firm has a market cap of $314.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

