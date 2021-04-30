One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 186,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.75. 1,981,426 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

