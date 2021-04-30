ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OKE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

OKE opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

