OneRoot Network One Day Volume Hits $19.08 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $19.08 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.