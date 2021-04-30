OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Head to Head Analysis

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. OP Bancorp pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OP Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Spirit of Texas Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

45.4% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OP Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $70.21 million 2.25 $16.76 million $1.03 10.20 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 3.54 $21.14 million $1.40 16.19

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OP Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 20.80% 9.65% 1.08% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 18.95% 7.08% 0.91%

Summary

OP Bancorp beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, and cash management services. As of February 3, 2021, it operated nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. The company also had four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. OP Bancorp was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary banking services, including treasury management, wire transfer, ATM access, and co-branded credit card services; consumer and commercial online banking services; merchant services, including credit card processing; and mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and debit and credit cards. Further, the company invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. As of March 2, 2021, it had 36 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, San AntonioÂ-New Braunfels, Austin, Tyler, and Corpus Christi metropolitan areas, as well as in North Central and North East Texas. The company serves individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial companies. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

