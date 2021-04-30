Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:COMP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,071. Compass has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

In other news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

