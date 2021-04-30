Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORMP. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 15th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $328.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.98. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

