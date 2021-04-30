Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,167 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

