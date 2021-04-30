Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 118,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $49.39 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTH. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

