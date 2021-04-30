Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Shares of KNSL opened at $172.83 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.35.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

