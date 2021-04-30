Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.37 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $125.74 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.