Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,152 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,253,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,352 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 529,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,789. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPSN opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

