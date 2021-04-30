Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,262 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $78,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,512,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

CMS opened at $63.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

