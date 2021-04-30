Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 582 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,191,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,799,000 after acquiring an additional 194,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after acquiring an additional 286,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average is $123.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

