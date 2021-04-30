O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.59 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $547.40. 7,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $373.14 and a 1-year high of $547.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $508.22 and a 200-day moving average of $467.43.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

