Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading Up 4.6%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price was up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 8,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 833,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -372.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

