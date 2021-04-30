Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORA. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ORA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.