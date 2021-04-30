Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Lifted to “Buy” at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

