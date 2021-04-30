OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.26

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.26 and last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Truist lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 3,700 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,570 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

