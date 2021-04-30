Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.46. 114,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $158.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

