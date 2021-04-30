Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.68 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.