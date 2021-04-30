Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OSK. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,980. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Oshkosh by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

