OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Trading 1.9% Higher

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAGY)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

