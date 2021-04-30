OST (OST) Trading Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $29.20 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OST has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00066419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00771432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00095336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00041664 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars.

