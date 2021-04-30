OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect OTC Markets Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 70.25%. On average, analysts expect OTC Markets Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCM stock remained flat at $$40.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $473.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

