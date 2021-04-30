Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.780-2.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 billion.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.87. 3,641,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,449. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.