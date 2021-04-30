Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

Shares of OVV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. 4,172,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,158. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.37.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

