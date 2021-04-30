Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Tudor Pickering

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.00.

OVV stock traded down C$0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.90. The company had a trading volume of 245,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,165. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$7.20 and a 52-week high of C$36.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.29%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

