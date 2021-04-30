Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

OC stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,668. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $98.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

