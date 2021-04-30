Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $33.48

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.48, but opened at $31.65. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 42,111 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACB. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -109.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $10,594,800.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 894,783 shares of company stock worth $35,809,462 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.