Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

