Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

FSLY stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,016,388.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,646,318.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,601,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

