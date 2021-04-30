Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $251,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 51.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 2,787.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.48.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $262.15 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $143.01 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.86. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

