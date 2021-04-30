Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $66,118,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 108,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $236.86 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

