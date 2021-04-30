Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 29,548 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $12.89 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

