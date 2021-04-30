Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 46 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $612.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.29. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.84 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $381.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Comments


