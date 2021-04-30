PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $8.88. PAE shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 2,835 shares trading hands.

PAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $848.80 million, a PE ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 1.28.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $787.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PAE Incorporated will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PAE by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 62,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

PAE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

