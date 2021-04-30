Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.00.

Shares of TSE PAAS opened at C$39.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$28.60 and a 1-year high of C$53.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

