Pan Orient Energy Corp. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$12,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,475.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 1,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,335.00.
  • On Thursday, April 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 33,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$29,815.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 34,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.00.
  • On Thursday, April 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 18,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$8,360.00.
  • On Friday, March 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 7,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$6,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00.
  • On Friday, March 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 9,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,830.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 21,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,995.00.

CVE:POE opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$43.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Comments


